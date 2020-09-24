Hartsville will host its second Cruise-In next Saturday, Oct. 3 for vehicle owners wishing to show off their cars, trucks and more.
The Cruise-In is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. at Hartsville City Park and is being organized by Mark Presley and the Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruzers Car Club.
“Back in the 70s, 80s, 90s, a bunch of us liked to pull up our cars, sit around and talk,” said Eddie Bennett, vice president of Loud-N-Obnoxious. “Now that we’re older, we like to do the same thing again.”
Anyone is welcome to come display their own vehicle, no matter what the make, model or year. Bennett said one member typically shows up on a tractor with a bushhog attached.
Those attending the Oct. 3 Cruise-In are asked to bring candy to be handed out to local children in honor of Halloween.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing, in which money is donated and a winner drawn to receive half of the collected amount. The other half, Bennett said, will be donated to local nonprofit Hartsville Strong.
“We’re expecting a large turnout,” Presley said. “We had 50 to 60 cars at the first Cruise-In back in August. This is for anything. If you’re proud of it, bring it on down.”
“It doesn’t matter what you’ve got: new car, old car, classic car, hot rod, go-kart, Jeeps. If it’s got wheels on it, bring it,” Bennett echoed.
There will be live music with Amber Watts, Killbilly Quartet and Dave Traini scheduled to perform. Food trucks will also be on hand from Pig Pen BBQ and Coop’s BBQ. Organizers are hoping to get more food options as well.
Presley and Bennett said they are hoping to make the Hartsville Cruise-In a monthly event to give people something fun to do in town. The Oct. 3 event will likely be the last of 2020 but it will resume in the spring.
“We really believe Hartsville will support it and there’s a lot of interest,” Presley said. “We’re going to do it as long as people come out.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.