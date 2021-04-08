Hartsville Strong and the Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruzers are teaming up to bring their Cruise-In back to town this weekend.
The Cruise-In will take place on Saturday, April 10 from 5-9 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 773 E. McMurry Blvd. Anyone interested in participating or in viewing the various automobiles on display is welcome to attend.
Both organizations will have T-shirts on sale as fundraisers for their respective causes. Hartsville Strong works to help people in the local community, while the Loud-N-Onbxious Cruzers works with a variety of causes in Middle Tennessee. The group’s name stands for “Loud for Jesus, Obnxious for Satan.”
In addition to the vehicles on display Saturday, there will also be live music and food trucks on hand.
Hartsville Strong founder Mark Presley has previously said he hopes to have the Cruise-In as a monthly event in Trousdale County. The groups held events in August and October last year.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
