Hartsville United Methodist Church will be holding its second annual Hog Wild Pig Roast on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the church, located at 224 River Street. Money raised goes toward missions, outreach in the community and more.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, orders are limited to pickup only this year. Barbecue is available by the to-go plate for $8 or by the pound for $10.
The pork is being donated by Paul & Natalie Knudsen and is being cooked by Earl Burnley.
“Everyone who knows Big Earl knows he does a great job cooking good food,” Paul said.
Pre-orders are guaranteed and can be made by calling 615-374-2400. Tickets for Saturday are also available at Wilson Bank & Trust.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
