Hartsville’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post recently was honored for its 75th anniversary.
State VFW Commander Richard Lee presented the Diamond Jubilee Award to the post on April 6, with Post Commander David Chambers accepting on the membership’s behalf.
“It’s not a member thing; it’s a family thing,” Chambers said of the award. “I didn’t do it all. In the past, there’s been several Commanders who built this group.”
Post 4842 was mustered on Nov. 21, 1945 and was named in honor of Corporal James Cato, one of the first Trousdale County men killed during World War II. The post’s first commander was Robert Weller, a former pharmacist, according to the book “Trousdale: A Constitutional County.”
The post’s original office was in the building at the corner of Broadway and Front Street, which at the time also served as Hartsville’s City Hall. The VFW Post moved to its current site on Main Street in the mid-1970s and is easily noticeable for its bright blue paint. Volunteers helped rebuild the neighboring gazebo last year.
Over the years, a number of prominent Hartsville men have served as Commander of Post 4842. Among those mentioned in the book are J.S. McMurry, Jack Key, George Taylor, John Martin, Jack Carey and Al Oettel.
In 1960, Key was appointed as National Aide-de-camp for the VFW, serving as an assistant to the VFW’s National Commander.
The VFW’s membership has shrunk over the years to currently around 17, according to Chambers. But in 1954, Trousdale County had the highest percentage in the state of eligible members who participated, with 114 members or 54% of those eligible.
Hartsville’s VFW has remained active over the years in spite of its decreased numbers, teaming with the local American Legion post to get a monument built at the intersection of River and Main Streets. The stone monument lists those who have served in each of America’s wars, with a place of honor for the names of the men who did not return from combat.
The post also holds an annual gun raffle as a fundraiser and teams with the American Legion for poppy sales each year. The two organizations also hold flag retirement ceremonies, with this year’s currently scheduled for Saturday, June 19.
Chambers said he hopes to see the VFW’s local numbers increase and encourages any eligible veteran to contact the post about joining. VFW Post 4842 meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
“The biggest thing (about VFW) is the pride of knowing you help someone,” he said. “We should still be a proud nation and a proud people.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.