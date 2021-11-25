Hartsville’s VFW Post 4842 held an awards ceremony on Nov. 20 for winners in its Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests. Participating students from grades 6-12 had to write essays on “How Can I Be a Good American?” (grades 6-8) and “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” (grades 9-12). Patriots Pen winners were (top picture): first place, Levi Ellis ($100); second, Layla Pickett ($75); third, Wyatt Whited ($50). Voice of Democracy winners were (bottom picture): first place, Shanna Pickett ($100); second, Elizabeth Crabtree (not pictured, $50); third, Jasmie Webster ($25). All are pictured with Post Commander David Chambers and County Mayor Stephen Chambers. Both winners will participate at the district level.

