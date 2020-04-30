A Lafayette man and a Hartsville woman were arrested on Sunday evening after they allegedly were carrying weapons around a Lafayette residence and attempted to flee from law enforcement.
Tyler Manning, 26, of Lafayette, and Kelsea Martin, 27, of Hartsville, were taken into custody following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Aaron Colter was dispatched to a Coleytown Road residence due to two individuals who had weapons and who were walking around a house.
The caller allegedly said that he was forced to get in the car with Manning and Martin, and Manning told the caller that he owed Manning $100. The caller was taken to multiple ATMs in order to withdraw funds.
The caller also told Colter that Manning said that he would put the caller “on a slab.”
The caller told Manning and Martin that he could get money at his house, located on Coleytown Road.
When they arrived in his driveway, the caller jumped out of the vehicle, ran inside and locked the doors.
Martin was charged with criminal trespassing, evading arrest and introducing drugs into a county institution after a drug pipe was reportedly found on her during the booking process. Her bond was set at $8,000, and her court date is slated for June 24.
Manning was charged with aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $13,000, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.