After an eight-hour hearing on Sept. 9, 15th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane handed down a two-year jail sentence to Jennifer White, 31, of Hartsville, who pleaded guilty on March 4 to the charge of reckless homicide as a result of the death of 7-month-old Ridge Williams.
On Dec. 2, 2019, while in the care of White, Williams allegedly choked on a pacifier, which ultimately resulted in death.
At the hearing, White maintained that she attempted to remove the obstruction from the child’s throat when he choked, but could not. She called 911, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded and transported the baby to Sumner Regional Medical Center. Though EMS was able to remove the obstruction, four days later, on Dec. 6, Williams passed away in a Nashville hospital.
In a statement to the Vidette, District Attorney Jason Lawson said, “(White) testified that Ridge was teething on the hard plastic wing of the pacifier, and she was changing his diaper when Ridge rolled over and the pacifier went into his mouth. She (also) testified that even before looking into his mouth, she began sweeping his mouth with her finger in a hooking motion. She could not get the pacifier out, and that she immediately called 911. She continued to try to remove the pacifier until Ridge became unconscious, and at that point, she ceased to attempt to remove the pacifier and waited, instead, on EMS to arrive.”
The state called as its first witness, Trousdale County paramedic Beau Summers, who responded to the 911 call and confirmed that he had never seen a pacifier so deeply wedged in a baby’s throat.
“(Paramedic) Beau Summers testified that upon examination of (Williams), he looked in the child’s mouth and the pacifier was so deep in the back of (his) throat that the only part of the pacifier that was visible to him was the center button of the pacifier to which the nipple attaches,” said Lawson. “He said that he only saw a nickel-sized portion of the button, and that he had never seen a pacifier so deeply lodged in a child’s throat.
“(Summers) was able to remove the pacifier (and) obtain a pulse and intubated the child to supply oxygen to him, but the child had been without oxygen for a significant amount of time.”
Next on the stand, the state called Mayborn Group Safety and Quality Control Manager Sean Neasham. The Mayborn Group is the international manufacturer of the pacifier in question. Neasham testified that the pacifier had passed and exceeded safety compliance regulations and testing in the United States, Canada and the European markets.
Nevertheless, as the prosecution continued calling expert witnesses, Dr. Heather Williams and Dr. Jessica Turnbull of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital were asked to provide expert opinions on the matter.
“The state next called two doctors from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Dr. Heather Williams and Dr. Jessica Turnbull,” said Lawson. “These doctors both opined that it is not possible for a child to either swallow or inhale a pacifier. They stated that the child’s throat muscles are not developed enough to swallow the pacifier, and that a person’s gag reflex would also prevent swallowing an object of this size. They also opined that a child does not have the lung strength to inhale a pacifier to the position in which it was found. As a result, their opinion is that it took some external force to push the pacifier into the place it was found.”
However, the defense’s expert, Dr. John Galaznik, was called to refute the Vanderbilt physicians’ testimonies.
“The defense next called an expert witness, Dr. John Galaznik,” said Lawson. “Dr. Galaznik testified that it is possible for a pacifier to enter a child’s mouth and that all other medical explanations relating to this incident were not ruled out by the treating physicians.”
In addition to expert witnesses, numerous character witnesses testified on behalf of White.
During the hearing, the State acknowledged that there was no motive for White to harm the child, and for that reason, she was charged with reckless homicide and not the higher charge of criminal homicide. Based on the proof presented at the hearing, the State affirmed that reckless homicide was the appropriate charge.
After several hours of testimony, Kane handed down White’s sentence.
“Judge Brody Kane pronounced the sentence in the case,” said Lawson. “He began by noting that under the law, reckless homicide carries a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years as a sentence. He noted that his considerations for the sentence were, in her favor, her lack of prior criminal record and her family and community support. He noted that his considerations for the sentence that stood in opposition to these were the fact that she was entrusted with the care of another person’s child and failed to meet that trust, that the child was particularly vulnerable due to his infancy, and that her decision to stop attempting to remove the pacifier once the child became unconscious was inexplicable. He further noted that as a life was lost due to this episode, it would depreciate the seriousness of the offense to not impose incarceration for the act.
“In balancing all of these factors, Judge Kane set the sentence at two years, but ordered that the sentence be served in (the Trousdale County Jail). He noted that given the release eligibility under the law for first-time offenders of crimes of this level, that she would be required to serve approximately seven months in custody prior to being released on parole for the balance of the two-year sentence.”
On Sept. 16, White turned herself into the Trousdale County Jail, where she began serving her sentence.
