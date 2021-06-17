A Hartsville woman has been indicted by the Trousdale County grand jury on a charge of aggravated statutory rape.
Angel Marie Johnson, 33, was arrested on June 2 after the indictment was handed down the previous day. The indictment alleges that in April, Johnson had sex with a victim described as at least 13 years old but under the age of 18.
Johnson was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and released on $7,500 bond. She was arraigned in court on June 4 and a new court date was not immediately available.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
