A Hartsville woman was fatally injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 25.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report identified the woman as Brandi Phillips, 42, of Hartsville. According to the report, Phillips succumbed to injuries at the scene after the crash.
THP indicated that just past 2 p.m., a 2015 Ford F250 driven by Marshall Comer, 67, of Castalian Springs, crossed over the center line near the intersection of Highway 25 Crenshaw Lane. Comer’s truck reportedly sideswiped a second vehicle and collided into Phillips’ vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu.
Comer was injured but refused medical transport, according to Trousdale EMS Director Matt Batey. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.
THP is continuing its investigation and whether any charges will be filed remains to be determined.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
