Regina Waller of Hartsville has been re-elected to the Utrust Board of Trustees to serve a seven-year term on the statewide board.
Waller is one of two trustees elected by school boards in Middle Tennessee to represent them on the seven-member board. Utrust is an organization of public school boards that helps school systems with unemployment issues and promotes the recognition and appreciation of school employees.
Waller was first elected to the Board of Trustees for Utrust in 2008 and has been re-elected four times since. She played a large role in developing the Utrust Employee Appreciation Program. The program encourages the development of student leadership in recognizing and expressing appreciation to school employees for their contributions to the school and the students they serve. It seeks to instill in students an attitude of gratitude and simultaneously improve employee morale.
Waller has been a member of the Trousdale County Board of Education since 2006 and currently serves as the Board’s chairman. She has been in the health care industry for over 30 years, serving as the Director of Activities at Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing since 1986. At the Center, she plans programs to enrich the lives of patients. She has also developed a program to help motivate, inspire and retain employees.
Waller owns and operates Doodle Bugs, an art program for children. She is a member of the PTO and also teaches art in her spare time. She is heavily involved in her church where she teaches Sunday School, hosts youth night and writes and directs an annual Christmas pageant.
“Regina Waller has made a significant impact on the Utrust Board of Trustees said Dr. Dan Tollett,” Utrust Administrator. “She is thoughtful, creative, intelligent and fun. She is a champion for students and teachers. She has been a strong supporter of Utrust providing grants to schools to provide the tools to enrich the teaching and learning experience. She makes the board of trustees stronger and more effective. Both Trousdale County Board of Education and the Utrust Board of Trustees are fortunate to have her as a member.”
