Biloxi Vargas, a 10-year-old from Hartsville, showed her gymnastics skills at the Warrior Classic meet on March 5-7 in Chattanooga.
Vargas, competing in the XS division for Magnitude Gymnastics, took first place in floor exercise and balance beam, and second place on bars and in all-around.
Vargas is a fourth-grader and is being homeschooled this year. She is the daughter of Denby Morgan, Juan Arias, Jonathan Vargas and Millie Vargas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.