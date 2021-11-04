Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center will be holding its fourth annual Chili Cook-off and Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Hartsville City Park.
From noon-3 p.m., attendees can sample chili and enjoy live music, a live auction, cake walk, children’s games and more. A baked goods sale and craft sale will also take place. The auction will begin around 12:45 p.m. and the cake walk at 2 p.m., and there will also be free face painting available.
“We couldn’t have one last year because of COVID, even with it being outside,” said Peg Shonebarger, the center’s director. “We’re excited to get back on track this year! We’ve gotten donations from businesses so we’ll have a live auction, live music, a cake walk, bake sale and of course, the chili!”
The event is a fundraiser for the Community Pregnancy Center, which offers pro-life counseling, parental classes, pregnancy testing and other services to its clients. The center also works to provide help to expectant mothers through donated items such as clothes, diapers, car seats and more.
All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Community Pregnancy Center, which has been open since summer 2017 at 783 E. McMurry Blvd.
For more information on Saturday’s event, contact the CPC at 615-680-8026.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
