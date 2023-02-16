Hartsville is the home of two historic treasures that stand as a monument to Trousdale County’s past.
The old Hartsville Train Depot and the Living History Museum are pieces of history that tell not only the story of Hartsville, but they also give an account of the pre-1900s South.
The train depot was built in the late 1800s. Through the years, it has been largely unaltered and still stands on its original site at the corner of Broadway and White Oak Street, where both passenger and freight lines ran between Hartsville and Rogana.
“It is the original train depot for Hartsville,” said Trousdale County Historical Society Vice President Jim Bills. “It is one of the few that are still remaining, because most towns tore down their depots when the trains stopped running, but Hartsville did not.”
Trousdale County Historian John Oliver added, “(The depot) is mostly original. It is rare to find everything still intact. It still has the original ticket-teller’s cage, where people could buy tickets. (Inside), there was a black waiting room and a white waiting room for passengers and probably a door in between, because they would have kept black and white separated. They would have each had their own door (into the depot).”
Back in its heyday, the Hartsville Train Depot did not provide modern amenities to its passengers that today’s travelers have come to expect.
“There would have been a potbelly stove in here,” said Oliver. “We added a bathroom when we got a grant to restore the depot, because it never had a bathroom.”
By the 1950s, the passenger line from Hartsville had been discontinued.
“Passenger service stopped a long time before freight, although it didn’t stop until around the 1950s,” said Oliver. “Freight service stopped in the 1980s, and sometime after that, they removed the railroad tracks.”
Across White Oak Street from the depot, where the railroad tracks used to be, is the Living History Museum. The museum is a recreation of a 1930s tobacco farm which helps tell the story of rural Trousdale County. The museum includes an old farmhouse, a shed, a barn, a meat-drying house, and an old privy.
“The museum is actually an entire house with beds and quilts and a full kitchen with a dining table,” said Bills. “It has a bedroom and a loft, which is probably where the kids stayed. The house was actually on another property and was moved here. It’s pretty remarkable. It is amazing to see houses like this all over Trousdale County.”
Because the train depot and the living museum both require some restorative work, they are not currently opened to the public, but they are accessible by making an appointment. However, the Trousdale County Historical Society is hoping to continue doing work at both sites and eventually offer regular Saturday hours for tours.
“We did have the depot opened for a long time,” said Oliver. “It’s been at least 15 years though since the it’s been opened to the public. We would like to get it reopened. Maybe one Saturday a month, we could have it opened to the public, but it probably won’t be ready before the end of summer or next spring.”
Bills added, “John’s hope is that by spring we can continue to improve the depot and living museum. We can get the outside painted and some rotten wood repaired and a few other things like that. Then, we can start doing tours again and having open houses, especially for special occasions. Maybe sometime soon, we’ll be able to open the living museum on the first Saturday of the month and the depot on the second Saturday of the month. We definitely see light at the end of the tunnel.”
