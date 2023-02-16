Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.