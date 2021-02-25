Jean Russell’s 90th birthday was a cause for celebration this week at Trousdale Senior Living Center.
Danita Morgan, activities director at TSLC, asked the community via Facebook to send Mrs. Russell birthday cards, with a goal of getting 90 cards.
Mrs. Russell turned 90 on Tuesday, Feb. 23. She is a retired teacher from the Trousdale County school system, where she taught third and fourth grade for 37 years, according to her daughter, Patsy Watkins.
“She’s always been very involved with First Baptist Church… teaching Sunday school and Bible school,” Watkins said of her mother. “She was always visiting shut-ins and people in need, helping people like that.”
Russell was also involved in music and art programs with her students over the years, according to Watkins.
In addition to her daughter, Russell has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Many family members will be celebrating with her this weekend, Watkins said.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic Russell was an active member at the Trousdale County Senior Center.
“Ms. Jean was very active here at the Center. She attended the morning exercise class and was a member of our singing group ‘Traveling Harts.’ Ms. Jean also was the Bible Study teacher and she loved to play bingo and never missed our monthly birthday dinner. We can’t wait to get her back into the Center doing all the activities she enjoyed so much,” said Senior Center director Ginny Hunter.
At Trousdale Senior Living Center, Morgan said Russell currently participates in daily exercise classes, BINGO and plays the piano.
“Ms. Russell loves to play the piano for the enjoyment of those around her and is still very talented. She is wonderful at visiting with her neighbors and checking on them!” Morgan said.
“Every year, when the buttercups would start to bloom, she would bring vases to the assisted living center for our dining room tables as long as they were in bloom to share the beauty of her flowers,” Morgan added.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory @hartsvillevidette.com.
