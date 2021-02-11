Hartsville’s Mark Presley was named earlier this week as a recipient of the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Star Award.
The program, now in its 13th year, seeks to recognize volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties for outstanding community involvement and service.
The awards ceremony, which is normally held in Franklin, was conducted virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual ceremony was emceed by NewsChannel5 anchor Jennifer Kraus and can be viewed online at tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee/vt-events/vt-gvsa.html.
“I wan to thank the honorees. Volunteers working together with faith- and community-based organizations across the state are critical to making positive changes… to address community needs,” Gov. Bill Lee said in the video ceremony.
Presley was nominated for the honor by County Mayor Stephen Chambers.
“Mark has coordinated many volunteering and fundraising efforts in Trousdale County and surrounding counties,” Kraus said.
Specifically mentioned were Presley’s work in helping relief efforts after the March 2020 tornadoes, helping found the nonprofit Hartsville Strong to aid low-income residents and helping a local resident obtain fresh water.
Presley said he was surprised and honored to be recognized as a Governor’s Volunteer Star.
“Sometime in January, the mayor took my picture and I didn’t know what it was for,” he said. “Then he told me he had to pick someone from the county and had picked me.
“I was humbled and I appreciate him nominating me.”
