Hartsville Health and Rehab announced Jerry Harmon, LPN as its June 2020 Employee of the Month, with many of his fellow staff members attending.
“Jerry is a dedicated part of our nursing department team,” stated Director of Nursing Christine Murray, RN. “He ‘holds the floor down’ as he works as both a nurse and a nursing tech.”
Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.