Haskell Laurel “Hack” Ray, age 88, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: daughter, Angela Ann Carter; grandson, Jerry Glenn Shrum; sisters, Della Mae Hall, Myrtle Scruggs, Nettie Kay McClanahan, Mary Margaret Parker, Virginia Slayton; brothers, Pauly W. Ray & Franklin B. Ray.
Survivors are: wife, Azzie Ray of Hartsville; son, Haskell Dean Ray of Cross Plains; four daughters, Brenda (Robert) McClanahan of Hartsville, Karen Deckard of Hartsville, Linda (Thomas Lee) Eden of Hartsville, Dolly Scoggins of Hartsville; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 4, officiated by Bro. Jerry Watson and Bro. Terry Ray.
Grandsons and great-grandsons served as pallbearers.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
