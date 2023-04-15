On Jan. 13, Hartsville residents Jimmy and Wendy Salyer received the news that no parent ever wants to hear.
Doctors at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt told them that their 3-year-old daughter, Annabelle, had acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Believing that she was suffering from rheumatic fever as the result of strep throat, the news of their daughter’s condition came as a shock.
“It (the illness) all really started before Christmas,” said Annabelle’s mother, Wendy Salyer. “When the doctor told us that it was leukemia, we were obviously really shocked. We thought that it was rheumatic fever (an inflammatory disease that can occur if strep throat is not properly treated). I had had strep throat three weeks prior, so we thought maybe she had had strep throat, and we just didn’t know. That’s what the doctor had tested her for. She did have strep, and the strep wasn’t getting any better. And that’s how they found that she had leukemia.”
Soon after her diagnosis, Annabelle’s doctors began chemotherapy treatments in order to aggressively knock back the disease.
“We found out on Jan. 13 that she had leukemia,” said Annabelle’s aunt, Virginia Duncan. “She had her first treatment on Monday or Tuesday of the following week. They have been very aggressive treatments. She was going once a week for a treatment, but now, she’s taking two treatments every 10 days.”
Although the family has recently received good news about Annabelle’s condition, she will need to continue with chemotherapy treatments for an undetermined amount of time.
“A few weeks ago, they did a lumbar biopsy on her bone marrow, and it came back with no cancer cells,” said Duncan. “But she has to continue treatments.”
Wendy Salyer added, “She is in partial remission. Right now, they don’t see any cancer cells, but we still will be doing treatments for up to two years to make sure that it doesn’t come back and it stays maintained.”
The Salyers knew when they learned of their daughter’s condition that they would have to break the news to Annabelle’s 8-year-old brother, John, as the difficult diagnosis would affect the entire family.
“At first, he (John) was very quiet,” said Salyer. “He didn’t say much and wouldn’t go anywhere, because he didn’t want to leave her. But he is actually taking it a lot better than I thought he would, being his age. He really loves his sister, and he’s been a big help.”
Duncan added, “They had to talk to big brother. He’s only eight. Now, that she is back home from the hospital, he doesn’t want to do anything unless Annabelle can do it too.”
Because of her weakened immune system from the chemotherapy, Annabelle cannot be around groups of other children, so her parents depend on the help of friends and family when they cannot be with her.
“We both missed work pretty much the whole month of January,” said Salyer. “We have friends that come and sit with her. If they can’t, my job allows me to work from home on the days that they can’t be there. They have been really amazing.”
Hearing of Annabelle’s struggle with leukemia and the similar battle with cancer that Hartsville resident and school employee Vickie Thaxton is facing, an anonymous benefactor donated concert tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift concert series in May. Those tickets are to be raffled off at the end of the month.
All proceeds from the raffle will be split equally between the Salyer and Thaxton families to help with medical expenses that they have incurred.
“A gentleman in town had these tickets and came out of the blue and said, ‘I want to help both Annabelle and Miss Vickie, so can we all get together and do a raffle,’’ ” said Hartsville resident and Trousdale County School Board member Robert Atwood. “I told him that we would jump in and do it.
“That’s really saying, ‘I want to help somebody.’ He could have put them up on the internet and sold them for a small fortune and walked away with the money. But he doesn’t want the money. He wants to help others. And that’s how this all came about.”
According to Hartsville resident and Trousdale County Commissioner Beverly Atwood, there will be 1,000 or more raffle tickets available for those interested in winning the concert tickets.
“I have 1,000 raffle tickets printed as of right now, and I can always get more,” said Beverly Atwood. “Raffle tickets are $10 for one chance to win. Three chances can be purchased for $25. Or, 20 chances can be purchased for $100.”
Beverly Atwood confirmed that the drawings will take place on April 29. There will be two separate drawings that will be conducted between 11 a.m. and noon via a Facebook Live broadcast for chances to win the premium concert tickets.
“We are doing the drawing on Saturday, April 29,” said Beverly Atwood. “The first drawing that we are going to do is for two tickets and a parking pass to the Taylor Swift concert for Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium, section 230, row H, seats 9 and 10.
“Our second drawing is for two tickets to the Taylor Swift concert on Sunday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m., at Nissan Stadium, section 128, row T, seats 5 and 6.”
For those interested in a chance to win the Taylor Swift concert tickets, raffle tickets can be purchased at Harts Vegas Etc., located 207C Broadway St. in Hartsville, or Darrell’s Auto Parts, located at 209 Broadway St. in Hartsville.
