The Trousdale County Health Council is sponsoring a “Back 2 School Bash” to help mark the beginning of a new school year.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 31 from noon-4 p.m. at Trousdale County High School and is open to students of all ages and their parents.
The Health Council was eager to host an event after having had to call off previous events such as Family Fun Day, Tools & Ties and Petals & Pearls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to chairman Brenda Harper.
“Since we couldn’t have Family Fun Day back in April, we wanted to get the Health Council back out there in the community. We decided to do something in connection with school starting back,” Harper said. “We were fortunate that we had to partner up on the same day that stuff is going on with the Trousdale County Fair.”
Harper said so far, there were 14 businesses that had committed to setting up booths to provide information. Each booth will give out some type of school supplies to students, and the Health Council will also be providing school supplies.
“We got some donation money and will be able to offer school supplies as well,” Harper added.
Activities will include a bungee-type bouncer, a trackless train for smaller children, “just fun things for people to come and participate in at no charge,” Harper said.
The only charge will be for food options, which will be provided by Pelican’s Snoballs. The Health Council is looking for other vendors as well.
“We haven’t been able to do anything,” Harper said. “We’re tickled to be able to get back out there.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.