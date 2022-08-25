During its Monday night meeting at the Trousdale County Courthouse, the county’s budget and finance committee heard from members of the Trousdale County Health Council and Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers as part of a task force that is seeking funding for what was described as a much-needed facility to address mental health and substance abuse issues in the greater Hartsville community.
“When the federal government created the American Rescue Plan Act, one of the things they specifically wanted was to use some of the funds to address mental health and substance abuse in communities, specifically for low-income and minority populations, (as these populations) were more adversely affected by COVID than other populations,” said Chambers. “I worked with the health council to create a mental health and substance abuse task force that consisted of members of the (Trousdale County) Health Council, plus other stake holders in the community. They’ve had committees evaluate this and have come with a proposal requesting $80,000 for getting a service provider here.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the rates of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, stress-related symptoms, and thoughts of suicide are nearly double the rates that would have been expected before COVID.
“You may say, ‘Why did this task force come into being,’ ” said Trousdale County Health Council Chairperson Brenda Harper. “Some of us who were on the health council went to Mayor Chambers and we said, ‘We feel like we’ve got to do something to address the substance-abuse and mental-health issues in this county.’
“We know from a survey that many of our citizens back in 2019 — before COVID shut us down — (said that what) impacted their lives the most were substance-abuse issues, mental-health issues, suicide, and obesity. They said that those were the things that had impacted themselves or their family the most.”
Helping to remove the stigma of mental health issues and finding providers that have the ability to bill multiple insurances are necessary first steps for a proposed project such as this.
“We have had an entity — Volunteer Behavioral Health — that has agreed to be that service provider,” said Harper. “They are willing to send here to Trousdale County a psychiatric nurse practitioner, a therapist, and a care manager that will be here so that we can remove some of those barriers (that keep people from seeking assistance). We need to work on fighting the stigma where people don’t want to get help, and we have to educate our community. Those are the things we know we have to do.
“Volunteer Behavioral Health will accept Medicare, TennCare, and people that qualify for what is called a safety net. We have another entity, Centerstone, that has a virtual clinic that takes private insurance, and they have agreed to also be a provider.”
What the Trousdale County Health Council is asking the county for is seed money to help jump start the proposed project.
“This is two-year seed money,” said Harper. “We are very hopeful that this service will continue indefinitely. We, the health council, want to get it up and moving.”
The budget and finance committee unanimously voted to send the health council’s request for the $80,000 to the county commission with a favorable recommendation. If passed by the commission, the time frame as to when the health facility will begin serving the community remains uncertain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.