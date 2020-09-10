Trousdale County’s Health Council has set up a “Remembrance Wall” outside the old courthouse to commemorate Suicide Awareness Month in September.
The Health Council has, for the past few years, held Trousdale Remembers, an event to honor the memory of those lost to suicide. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council decided to forgo its regular event and set up the “Remembrance Wall” instead.
“During our current times, we did not feel it would be appropriate to host a face to face gathering so we have a new idea for this year,” said Health Council chair Brenda Harper.
“Anyone can take a piece of ribbon that is provided (in a container on the front entrance to the courthouse), maybe write the name of someone they want to remember who has been lost to suicide and tie to the fence. We have worked with Mayor (Stephen) Chambers and our other community partners to make this happen.”
Chambers recently signed a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Awareness Month.
“In 2018, Tennessee lost 1,159 individuals to suicide. We must continue to promote awareness, offer education, fight the stigma associated with seeking mental health care and NEVER forget those that have been lost,” Harper said.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of 129 deaths by suicide occur per day and there are an estimated 1,400,000 suicide attempts per year. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
