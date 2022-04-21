Medical professionals regularly affirm that neglecting one’s health can have serious consequences.
Since the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020, many individuals have neglected basic, necessary health screenings or visits to the doctor. Some may have also lost or had a change in health insurance status.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that more than 40% of the adult population in the U.S. has delayed routine healthcare because of the pandemic. Regardless of the situation, it can be easy to neglect one of the most important aspects of life … one’s health.
Unfortunately, one of the hardest-hit populations from this new reality are senior adults.
The good news is that Hartsville residents have a resource in the community that offers opportunities for senior adults to enhance their quality of life, the Trousdale County Senior Center.
According to the center’s director, Ginny Gregory, part of the mission of the center is “to help all senior adults in everyday life.” The center offers recreational activities like yoga, dance, bingo, bowling, thrifting, shopping, lunch, and many other activities that allow senior adults to stay active.
As an outreach to the community, the Trousdale County Senior Center, in partnership with the Trousdale County Medical Center and other community sponsors, will be holding its annual health fair to encourage healthier lifestyles among community residents.
However, the health fair is not only for seniors but for the entire community. All attendees will have an opportunity to receive free health screenings.
The health fair will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 2 at the Trousdale County Senior Center, which is located at 270 Marlene St. in Hartsville.
The event is not the first health fair being offered by the senior center, but it is the first offered by the center since the onset of COVID-19. With it being an event for the entire community, it will allow area residents to have the opportunity to receive free health screenings and assessments that may be long overdue. The health fair will provide a wealth of free information from pharmacies, home health agencies, hospice, and other health organizations.
Organizations such as the Lifetime Hearing Clinic will be on site during the fair and will be administering free hearing tests. Additionally, a representative from the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) — which is a part of the greater Nashville Senior Council — will be present at the health fair. Because Medicare can be very confusing for many seniors and can generate a series of questions, SHIP exists as a free, unbiased counseling service to answer all of one’s Medicare questions.
The impact of COVID-19 has taken a toll on people both physically and mentally, increasing the importance of not neglecting one’s health. Area individuals feel that the health fair — which is an indoor event that will be held regardless of weather conditions — could be a step in that direction.
“Get back out and get routine checks,” Trousdale County Medical Center executive assistant Stephanie Dennis said.
