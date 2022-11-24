Fast Pace Health recently announced that it will soon be opening a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Hartsville that will provide services to Trousdale County residents and the surrounding area.
The clinic, located at 160 McMurry Boulevard West, will be open daily and offer extended hours on both weekdays and weekends.
Since its inception, Fast Pace Health has been providing urgent care services to rural areas, as access to convenient healthcare can be limited in small communities.
“If you look at how the company started, you will see that we started in rural areas in Tennessee,” said Fast Pace Health Marketing Project Coordinator Nancy Stockwell. “We brought urgent care to these (places). And now, we are in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.”
Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil added, “Our mission, to improve the health of those we serve, remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to Hartsville. Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.”
Services provided by the Hartsville Fast Pace Health urgent care clinic will include an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, virtual telehealth for common ailments, medication prescriptions, prescription refills, and X-rays.
“Patients need immediate solutions,” said Steil. “The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative healthcare services. We also offer scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth, and occupational healthcare needs.”
Currently, the two nearest Fast Pace Health clinics to Hartsville are located in Lafayette and Lebanon. But with the opening of the new clinic, Hartsville will be one of more than 200 communities across the region that will serviced by a Fast Pace Health urgent care clinic. And although an opening date has not yet been set for the Hartsville location, the company said that it anticipates that the clinic will be opened very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.