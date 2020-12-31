Heather Fisher Rigby, 44, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
Mrs. Rigby is survived by: her husband, Michael Rigby; mother, Glenda (Gary) Ketterman; father, Paul (Shirley) Fisher; stepbrothers, Shaun (Emily) Ketterman, Kyle (Kristy) Ketterman; nephews, Ethan & Alex Ketterman.
She is preceded in death by: sister, Whitney Fisher; maternal grandparents, Glen & Hazel Hackett; paternal grandparents, Grady & Pauline Fisher.
In 1994, Heather graduated from Hendersonville High School. She graduated with an undergraduate degree in accounting from Austin Peay State University in 1999. She was a tax accountant who received her MBA from David Lipscomb University in 2001. Heather held several positions in accounting and for years she assisted with tax preparation. Heather got great satisfaction and joy helping people prepare their taxes. She felt assisting people in need was a great calling in her life. Heather was very gregarious and had a way of putting people at ease during their tax preparation. Heather loved people and was known as a gentle, sweet soul. Her life was heavily affected by her autoimmune disease but she persevered as the trouper she was. She was an avid Crimson Tide football fan who loved to get a good discussion going in her family of University of Tennessee fans. She was an animal lover who never saw a cat she didn’t love. She loved to rescue animals in need and was a proud beagle parent. She loved photography and reading.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, Heather and the family would never want someone to become exposed to this horrific killer disease; therefore, the viewing and grave service will be for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life for all to attend will be scheduled at a later time.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Safe Place for Animals, 905 Mallard Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066.
Visit the online obituary at hender
sonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
