Hedy Fay Johnson, age 79, of Hartsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Will Joe & Mary Lucille Dickerson; grandson, Matthew Bowman; sisters, Lorene Hiett & Margaret Sullins.
Survivors are: husband, James Johnson of Hartsville; son, Scott (Jennifer) Johnson of Lebanon; daughter, Sharon (Cliff) Bowman of Bastain, VA; grandson, Stephen Johnson of Lebanon.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Hartsville Memorial Gardens, officiated by Bro. Breck Patterson.
Memorial donations may be made to help with the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
