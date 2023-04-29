On Feb. 22, the Trousdale County Grand Jury brought an attempted first-degree murder charge against a 31-year-old Hendersonville man.
According to the court records, on Feb. 6, the subject intentionally, and with premeditation, attempted to kill a local Hartsville man with whom he was acquainted.
Although the subject was arrested in Davidson County, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office affirmed that the altercation between the subject and the victim did, in fact, occurr in Trousdale County.
After being presented with evidence regarding the incident, the grand jury decided that there was enough proof of criminal activity to change the subject with attempted first-degree murder.
On April 18, the subject was arrested for the Feb. 6 incident and was taken into custody, and bond was set at $300,000.
However, according to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, the subject is not being held at the Trousdale County Jail but is instead being held in a facility outside of the county.
On May 2, the subject is scheduled to be returned to Trousdale County to be arraigned (a first appearance in court in the pretrial process).
Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane of the 15th Judicial District of Tennessee will preside at the arraignment.
