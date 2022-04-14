Herald Gregory of Gallatin died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. April 4, 2022, at the N.H.C. Sumner Place in Gallatin.
Mr. Gregory was 87.
Mr. Gregory was at the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted last Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. from Family Heritage Funeral Home in Gallatin, with Mr. Gregory’s former pastor, Dean Taylor, officiating. Burial followed in the Phillips family lot in the Dias section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Mr. Gregory was born Herald Dean Gregory in the Castilian Springs community of Sumner County on Nov. 11, 1934. He was one of two sons and two daughters of the late William Hugh (Bud) Gregory, who died at the age of 68 on Dec. 1, 1979, and Ruby Clarice Gregory, who died at the age of 94 on March 8, 2009.
A sister, Glenda J. Gregory Fisher, preceded Mr. Gregory in death on Dec. 9, 2004, at the age of 55, as did a brother, Gordon Gregory, who died on Aug. 14, 1994, at the age of 51.
He was a member of the 1953 graduating class of Trousdale County High School. Following graduation he later attended the Nashville campus of the University of Tennessee.
Mr. Gregory was saved at the age of 12 and was baptized into the full fellowship of Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Cato community, where he remained a member until death. There he served the congregation in the office of deacon for more than 30 years.
He was united in marriage to Dixon Springs community native, the former Peggy Ann Phillips, in Springfield on June 22, 1955.
In 1988, Mr. Gregory retired as a foreman from the Eaton Corporation in Gallatin with more than 35 years of service.
Not content with retirement, he began employment with the Kentucky Electronics Corporation in Portland until finally retiring again in 1996.
Surviving he and his wife Peggy, of 66 years, are: their three children, James Gregory (and wife, Sareta) of Westfield, Indiana, David Gregory of Knoxville, Melissa Gregory Brown of Gallatin; sister, Ruby Nell Gregory Toney (and husband, Billy) of the Goodwill community; two grandchildren, Brittany Atkins (husband, Justin) of Castilian Springs, Russell Brown of Portland; and three great-grandchildren.
Sanderson Funeral Home of Carthage was entrusted with the arrangements.
