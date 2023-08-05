Trousdale County Schools kicked off a new school year on July 27, and just more than a week into it, Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield is pleased with its opening.
“We’ve had a great start to the school year,” said Satterfield. “We started the school year on a Thursday (July 27), so everybody had time to acclimate. Then, the students went on Friday and had the weekend. Then, this week, they went Monday through Thursday. It really helps to get students, parents, and everybody acclimated to the school schedule, which takes a little time. The slow onboarding, I think, helps us kick off a successful year.”
Although the school district is almost fully-staffed with teachers and educational assistants, Satterfield said that the district is still in need of bus drivers.
“We are about 98% staffed,” said Satterfield. “All of our teaching positions have been filled. I’m short one educational assistant, but I have three people interviewing for that position.
“However, we are short three bus drivers, so we are having to double three bus routes. Currently, I have one bus driver in training, which will help us to eliminate one of those doubled routes in the foreseeable future. I also have another driver who will be able to start back in December. But we’re just going to have to ride some of these things out.”
As the school district works out the details of the new school year, this year’s enrollment numbers have become available. Satterfield pointed out that the current numbers are looking consistent with last year’s numbers.
“Our high-school enrollment is presently at 406 students,” said Satterfield. “That’s two more students than what we had at this same time last year. The middle school has 333 students, and that’s five students less than what we had at this time last year. I do not have the elementary numbers yet. However, we are assuming that they will be similar to last year, as they were at the high school and middle school.”
While learning begins and students and families return to a regular school schedule, school activities have also begun for the year.
“We are into a good routine, and we’ve already started teaching and learning,” Satterfield. “We’ve already had one, official, middle-school football game. The middle school played on Tuesday night and won, and that might be the earliest win we’ve ever had.
“So far, we’ve actually had six really good days, and I’m very pleased with the start of the school year.”
