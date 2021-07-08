Trousdale County’s basketball coaches will hold the Yellow Jacket Round-up camps on July 19-20 at the high school gym.
This will be an individual basketball camp conducted by TCHS coaches Ryan Sleeper and Jared Hawkins, along with their players.
The camp is for boys and girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost is $25 per camper, with discounts available for multiple campers in a family.
Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.
Payment may be made the day of the camp or checks can be mailed to: Trousdale County High School Yellow Jackets Round-up, c/o Ryan Sleeper, 262 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074.
For more information, contact Sleeper at 615-374-5311 or ryansleeper@tcschools.org, or Hawkins at 865-771-9974 or jaredhaw kins@tcschools.org.
