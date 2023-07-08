During the last week of June, the Tennessee Historical Commission placed an historical marker on East Main Street in Hartsville, recognizing Capt. William Alexander.
Alexander lived on a large farm adjacent to the marker in the late 1700s and early 1800s.
Alexander was a soldier in the American Revolution, living at that time in North Carolina. When the war was over, he was granted a large tract of land as payment for his services in that conflict.
Moving to what is now Trousdale County, Alexander, along with his wife and children, arrived before the town of Hartsville was established and this was part of the American frontier.
Alexander engaged in farming, and when thoroughbred horse racing was established in Hartsville by James Hart around 1804, Alexander and his family began raising and training horses to run at Hart’s Race Track, which was located where Trey Park is today.
Despite the fact that Alexander often raced against future President Andrew Jackson, the two men became close friends and corresponded frequently. Copies of their letters are in our county archives, with the originals the property of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
The marker was placed through the work and research of several of Alexander’s descendants.
The family, along with the Trousdale County Historical Society, will have a formal recognition ceremony for the marker in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.