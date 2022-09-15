A celebration of American history, recognizing soldiers of all our nation’s wars, will be held on Saturday at the site of the Civil War Battle of Hartsville, which is located behind the Trousdale County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulance building on River Street.
The free event will span from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The event is intended to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s men and women who have volunteered to fight for their homeland. There will be costumed reenactors from the American Revolution up to the recent conflicts in the Middl East.
Artifacts and uniforms from the different wars will be on display, as will vendors selling war memorabilia. Demonstrations will include a Civil War era campsite.
A tent will be set up with seating, and during the day, speakers will give 15-minute talks. At 9 a.m., there will be a welcome to the celebration. At 10 a.m., the Hartsville Races, a running battle between Hartsville and Gallatin in 1862, will be featured. At 11 a.m., the Tennessee maneuvers of World War II will be highlighted. At 1 p.m., the Battle of Hartsville will be featured, and at 2 p.m., there will be a repeat of the maneuvers’ presentation.
The Battle of Hartsville program, given by local historian Quindy Robertson, will be of special interest as the celebration overlooks the original battle site.
In addition, local musician Kevin Doyle will be singing an original composition on the battle and John Hunt Morgan.
Other subjects on display or involving costumed reenactors include the role of Mexicans in the Civil War, the struggle for women’s rights to vote, Civil War artillery, old telegraph demonstrations, Civil War toys and some crafts of people making corn-husk dolls.
There will also be food vendors set up for the day.
In the event of rain, activities will be rescheduled.
