Many families in Trousdale County have deep roots going back several generations, and like most families, from where they came is part of their proud heritage.
However, if there are gaps in a family tree, closing those gaps may be challenging, requiring significant time and research while using sources such as old census records, cemetery burial records, or even word of mouth accounts.
Burial records are a commonly-used source by genealogists to discover information about a family’s lineage.
In an effort to preserve
the deep heritage of several local families in Trousdale County, Friendship Cemetery has begun an extensive project to identify where unmarked graves are located, and when possible, to
identify the person buried in that plot.
However, it is not unusual for most old cemeteries to have unmarked and unidentified burial sites as, over the years, decomposition takes place and wooden grave markers and caskets deteriorate. That results in the graves being lost, which was likely the case at Friendship Cemetery.
“When a person is buried in the ground that wasn’t embalmed or protected with a vault, in our part of the world, because of heat, moisture, and the acidity of the ground, pretty much everything in the ground will be consumed, including wooden caskets,” said ground penetrating radar (GPR) specialist Len Strozier. “The practice of embalming became more standard during the Civil War, but it wasn’t widespread until the twentieth century.”
Friendship Cemetery was once part of Friendship Baptist Church, which was established in 1855. However, Friendship Baptist Church is no longer in existence, and the building was sold to Willard Missionary Baptist Church in 1976, with the cemetery property being sold separately.
Cemetery records obtained from the Trousdale County archives indicate that the oldest recorded burials in Friendship Cemetery date back to the 1850s, but the information in those records is limited, thus prompting the cemetery’s board of directors to begin identifying unmarked graves.
With extensive experience in GPR scanning at various cemeteries throughout the country, Strozier was hired to help identify unmarked graves at Friendship Cemetery in order to honor the memory of each person buried there.
“The folks at Friendship (Cemetery) want to make double sure that the people who are in unmarked graves are honored,” said Strozier. “We don’t know who they are. I can show the cemetery owners what and where, but the who is the best part, and I don’t know who the who is.”
Although only 5% of the people buried in unmarked graves are usually identified, word of mouth accounts that have been passed down from generation to generation by older family members, as well as family plots being in close proximity one another, all assist in identifying who might be buried in an unmarked grave.
“They can make some assumptions by looking
at the burials around them,” said Strozier.
“(For example), they
may have always known that the Smith family had seven burials, but there are only four that are marked. So, the other three are (probably)
going to be members of the Smith family.”
Because Friendship Cemetery is still an active cemetery, it is important for the board of directors to have an official plot map. However, as with many old cemeteries, records have been lost or sparsely kept over the past 170 years, resulting in approximately 150 unmarked graves.
“We had the cemetery plotted so we will have an official plot map, so all the known and unknown graves will be registered,” said Friendship Cemetery board member Kelly Whitley.
Friendship Cemetery President Shannon Whitley added, “We now have it in good working order to where we are back in good standing with the state. Our information is now up to date.”
The decision was made to begin this project when a casket in an unmarked grave was accidentally hit while digging a new burial plot due to the lack of an accurate plot map and limited cemetery records.
“At one point in time, the funeral home said that they didn’t want to bury anyone else (at Friendship Cemetery), because they didn’t know where people were buried,” said Shannon Whitley.
Strozier added, “It’s an active cemetery. That accident happens very frequently. In most every cemetery, a grave digger will come out and all of a sudden hit a casket or something in the ground that will indicate that someone is already buried there.”
Through the help of Strozier and his GPR, survey flags have been placed on each unmarked grave at Friendship Cemetery.
“After I find an unmarked burial, I put a surveyors flag in the ground in the center of the burial,” said Strozier. “Then, I come back with very precise survey equipment. I’m not a surveyor, but I use survey equipment to collect the GPS point of every unmarked burial. I take the GPS point of every known burial, including a jpeg picture of the person who is on the marker. I have an administrative assistant who will take a look at the pictures and type their (the decedents’) names into an alphabetized roster, so (that) you can see where John Doe is buried in the cemetery.
“Genealogists really love me, because what I’m able to do is identify a lot of the people who they are looking for who may have died in the 1800s. I’m able to not only show them where they are in the cemetery but also on websites that my clients create. They are able to see pictures of that person’s burial marker. That adds to their genealogical database of information.”
However, the Friendship Cemetery board of directors needs the help of the community.
“We have the headstones of the marked graves, but now that we have identified all these other graves that are not (permanently) marked, what we are hoping is there are members of the community that will have interest and maybe even contact us to help identify some of those folks,” said Kelly Whitley. “We have already put markers on the graves where there is no headstone and had them plotted on the map, so we will never lose sight of the fact that there is someone buried there.”
As it is costly to complete this project and to maintain the cemetery, the board of directors depends on the generosity of the community and family members of those buried at Friendship Cemetery.
“I don’t want people to forget about the cemetery,” said Shannon Whitley. “We are non-profit, so we work strictly off of donations. We had one individual who donated $1,500 just for this project.
“We would love for people to be more involved, because there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. Since we started this, we’ve had a lot of people who have donated time, and a lot of family members and friends have come for clean-ups.”
With community involvement, those buried at Friendship Cemetery may be able to rest in peace with their memory continually acknowledged.
