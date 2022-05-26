On Monday, the United States will celebrate Memorial Day, remembering those who honorably served the country and gave the ultimate sacrifice for its freedom.
Though many died on the battlefield, some who survived carried the scars of war for many years.
“My husband died of injuries in the veterans hospital,” said 94-year-old Gwen Owens. “He was in the Army. He wasn’t drafted. He joined up during World War II.”
Owens’ husband, Daniel, passed away in 1985 after he succumbed to lingering injuries that he received during the war. According to Owens, at the time of his death, flags were regularly placed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) on the graves of service members buried in the area’s white cemeteries.
“When my husband died, I asked for some flags for the black cemetery,” said Owens, a life-long Middle Tennessee resident.
Owens wanted to place an American flag on her husband’s grave and on the graves of other black veterans to honor their military service. She asked the VFW for the flags but was told she would have to purchase them from the local five-and-dime store.
“I said, ‘My husband died of injuries from World War II, and you mean to tell me, I have to buy a flag (at the store) to put on his grave,’ ” said Owens. “I cried. It hurt ... it hurt.”
That’s when Owens and her mother decided to purchase the flags and place them on the graves of African-American veterans throughout Trousdale County.
“I started out with 32 (veterans),” Owens said. “There are more now, but I started out with 32.
“I was told if I put them (the flags) out, I’d have to take them all up.”
Each year since 1985, Owens has faithfully done the job of putting out flags, taking them up, and changing them out for new ones.
For the past seven years, Owens has received help with the flags from her friend, Mary Linville.
“(Seven years ago), I visited Stalcup Cemetery right before Memorial Day, and there were no flags out,” said Linville. I wanted to know where my friend’s flag was. Some people from St. John’s (Missionary Baptist Church) were there. They said Gwen used to do it, but she could not drive anymore. So, they put me in touch with her.”
That’s when Linville got involved.
“I called (Gwen) and said I would like a list of Stalcup (veterans),” Linville said. “She told me to come over to her house. We sat down at her kitchen table, and she had her list.”
Each Memorial Day, Owens and Linville place approximately 80 flags in Hager Cemetery (where Owens’ husband is buried), Hart-Reed Cemetery, Crenshaw Cemetery, Templow Community Cemetery, Stalcup Cemetery, the Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church cemetery (located in Macon County), Beech Hill Community Cemetery, and Hopewell Cemetery in remembrance of the African-American service members who honorably served and sacrificed for our country.
Owens and Linville began the process of placing the flags on the graves on Monday, and it will be completed by Memorial Day.
“Some people tell me (when their loved one passes),” Owens said. “Some, I have to look up ... and some, I knew before they passed that they were in the war ... (but) they all get flags.”
