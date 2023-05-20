As parents arrived to pick up their children at Trousdale County Elementary School on the afternoon of May 12, a yellow 2017 Nissan Titan XD pickup truck suddenly burst into flames in the school’s parking lot.
The fire, which seemed to begin in the truck’s fuse box, quickly engulfed the vehicle.
“It took three minutes to be fully engulfed,” said truck owner Roy Gregory. “When (the fire) took off, I could see the flames, and it started smoking through the vents.”
Trousdale County Fire Chief Mark Beeler added, “By the time we got on the scene, the entire cab area of the truck was fully involved.”
Soon after Gregory, a resident of Dixon Springs, arrived at the school to pick up his children, the vehicle began having trouble.
“When I went to roll my windows up, it sounded like my battery had died,” said Gregory. “It made a clicking sound. So, I put my foot on the brake and pushed the start, and it started. I thought, ‘I wonder what that was?’
“So, I rolled my windows up and walked towards the school. Then, I turned around, and the whole cab was full of smoke. I ran back and opened the glove box where it was coming through the vent on the passenger side of the truck, and there it was.”
As Gregory began to try to put out the fire, he sustained minor burns, but a good Samaritan came to the rescue and helped him get his belongings out of the truck to safety.
“I tried to put (the fire) out, but I couldn’t reach it,” said Gregory. “I got burnt trying to put it out. EMS treated me. I just got in the ambulance, and they put gauze on (the burns).
“I started pulling all of my stuff out. Then, a woman ... I don’t know her name ... came and helped me. She put my stuff in her vehicle until I had someone come and get me and all my things.”
Although it has not yet been determined by his insurance company, Gregory believes that the truck is a total loss.
“The insurance adjuster came and looked at it,” said Gregory. “They haven’t told me anything yet. But the only things left on the truck are the tires, and I’m not really sure that they are even good.
“But things really could have been a lot worse.”
