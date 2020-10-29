Howard Allen “Harry” Moss, age 64, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
He was preceded in death by: parents, James B. & Opal Virginia Moss; brother, Brownie Moss; two sisters, Marie Rogers and Allie Key.
Survivors are: wife, Brenda Moss of Hartsville; son, Charles Moss of Watertown; two stepsons, Shane (Tracy) McGowan of Portland, Eric Vetetoe of Hartsville; 12 grandchildren, Trevor, Aliyah, Jade & Faith Moss, Wesley McGowan, Bentley Blackburn, Nolan, Ryleigh & Dax Vetetoe, Dalton Elliott, Erica & Austin Keen; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Grace Moss, Nash & Bryar Elliott; four brothers, James (Becky) Moss of Watertown, Ricky (Melissa) Moss of Carthage, Roger (Janie) Ray of Hartsville, David (Trisha) Moss of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 17, officiated by Bro. Phillip Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were: Joe Sullins and Nick Ray.
Active pallbearers were: Matthew Warner, Danny Sullins, Terry Jones, Eric Vetetoe, Sammy, Timmy & Lucas Ray, Wesley McGowan and Michael Vetetoe.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
