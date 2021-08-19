Howard Seagraves Jr., age 63, passed away on Aug. 9, 2021.
Howard Allen Seagraves Jr. was born in Lebanon to Ima Mae Gracie Lester and Howard Allen Seagraves Sr. Mr. Seagraves worked in the loading area at Famous Footwear for almost 25 years. He was a fisherman and a practical joker.
He is survived by his wife Dawn Seagraves; children, Floyd Allen Seagraves, Erica Faye Seagraves, Jasper Luis Seagraves, and Katie Mariea (Scotty) Seagraves; grandchildren, Kody Allen Wright, Mia Grace Wright, and Haylie Marie Seagraves; siblings, Pamela Seagraves, Jimmy Seagraves, Donnie Seagraves, Connie Hawkins, and Mark Seagraves; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and special friend Mark Greer.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 15, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
