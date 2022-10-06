When a Mt. Juliet couple’s bull mastiff went missing, it didn’t take long before their community joined in the search effort.
They found the dog, and after the outpouring of support, they said they’ll never leave Mt. Juliet.
The McGinty’s live in the Triple Crown subdivision. They have two mastiffs, Fred and Beau, and a 14-year-old rottweiler named Diesel.
A dog door to their fenced-in backyard permits the mastiffs to come and go as they please. However, some work the couple is doing in the backyard prompted them to take the fence down temporarily.
“We have been leaving the dog door open but blocking the porch so they can still go outside for some fresh air,” Allie McGinty said.
One night early last week, there was enough space on the porch for both mastiffs to get out.
“We didn’t know that they got out until a little while later when a neighbor sent us some security footage of them both running around,” Allie McGinty said.
When the other mastiff returned, the couple discovered that he was alone. At that point, it was after midnight.
“They were both outside around 1 (a.m.),” Roy McGinty said. “Beau came back inside and woke us up, pretty much telling on his brother.”
Within minutes, the couple was in their truck looking for the dog.
“At first, I thought, well, he doesn’t go far or ever leave the yard really,” Allie McGinty said. “He is a big-old scaredy cat. He’s just going to be nearby. I was not that worried. But after 45 minutes to an hour, I started to worry.”
The couple called Mt. Juliet Police Department to see if anyone had reported seeing a huge dog.
“He’s scared of people, so if somebody had tried to come up to him, he would have barked,” Allie McGinty said.
They decided to take their other mastiff out with them as they searched, hoping they might smell each other. From the moment that the McGintys realized Fred was missing, they never stopped the search.
Around 3 a.m., another call to the Mt. Juliet Police Department gave the couple the idea of posting on various Mt. Juliet-based social media pages. Two police officers also joined the search, coming out to the McGintys’ neighborhood in the early-morning hours.
“They searched for like an hour,” Roy McGinty said. “It was great having that community support, but it was just the start of a snowball of the community side of things once the Facebook pages got rolling.”
Allie McGinty added, “We got tons and tons of messages from people about where else we could post and that they were out driving around looking. Both of our phones died as a result of all the people messaging us.”
The latest community effort is not the first time the McGintys have seen that kind of support for Mt. Juliet.
“It felt like after the tornado (2020) hit,” Roy McGinty said. “We had a total loss. Everyone swarmed to our house to aid us and help us to be with us through that whole time. This was similar. Our driveway became a hub for four-wheelers, side-by-sides, and cars. A lot of the people we had never met showed up to help look.”
The McGintys indicated that more than 100 people were out helping search for Fred. They would run into couples walking their dogs and ask if they had seen a 175-pound, white dog anywhere. Most of them would respond, “Oh, you’re looking for Fred. That’s what we are doing.”
One car pulled up when they saw that the McGintys had a dog that looked like Fred with them.
“He told us he had been out driving around looking for Fred,” Allie McGinty said. “His name was Ray Justice.”
Justice is the Mt. Juliet vice mayor.
He wasn’t the only public official out looking. Recently-elected Wilson County School Board member Joseph Padilla was also helpful, according to the McGintys.
“Joseph spent six hours with us,” Roy McGinty said. “I got a message from him at 8 in the morning that said, ‘I was going to come help find your dog.’ ”
Allie McGinty added, “He stayed with us until we found him.”
The couple ultimately found their dog on a farm near Pleasant Grove Road.
“We’ll never live anywhere else just because of the way that we were treated after the tornado, and now, how the community helped with our dog,” Roy McGinty said. “It was an active community each time. After the tornado, they set up food drives. During Fred’s search, people were just showing up to help.”
The couple said that it was overwhelming in a good way.
Allie McGinty added, “It makes you want to be a better person and treat your neighbors the same way. I hope no one has to go through that, but if they do, we’re going to be right there.”
