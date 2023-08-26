On Sunday, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., the annual Dixon Springs Ice Cream Social will take place.
Members of the Dixon Springs Preservation Association host the annual event for the residents of the community, or for anyone who just loves ice cream and wants to attend the free event.
As it has in the past, the social will be held in the old Cox’s General Store building on the main street of the town, one of five old buildings the that the association has worked to restore and preserve.
One can enjoy all of the traditional flavors of homemade ice cream and perhaps a new one or two. Attendees can expect to sample a serving strawberry, vanilla, chocolate or peach. One member of the association is bringing Oreo ice cream. What started as an effort to bring members of the community together, the yearly event has also become a means of welcoming new residents to the area. It is open to the public and is an all-you-can-eat event.
The old general store has old photos of the community on display and local memorabilia on the walls. Tables and chairs will be set up for people to sit and talk.
For individuals who are new to Trousdale or Smith counties — with Dixon Springs located on the border of the two counties — they are encouraged to come, meet neighbors and enjoy some ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.