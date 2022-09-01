Trousdale County resident and Tennessee State Fair Board member Katie Dillon was among those working the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
Though currently living in Dixon Springs, she is a native of Wilson County.
“When we moved (to Trousdale County), one thing that I didn’t want to leave behind was the fair,” said Dillon. “My uncle was actually the president of the fair up until he passed away. He was the one that got me involved in the fair, and it’s become kind of a way of life for me.”
Dillon, who is the former 2010 Wilson County Fairest of the Fair, has worked at the fair for the past 12 years, holding the annual Celebrating Lovely Pageant for individuals with disabilities.
“The Celebrating Lovely Pageant is a Tennessee special-needs pageant,” said Dillon. “I started this when I was the fairest of the fair in 2010. This is actually my 12th year. We do have it every year.
“Anyone who participates has to meet certain requirements. For instance, they have to verify that they participate in the Special Olympics or are involved in classes at school that are for the disabled, or have proof of some kind showing that they do have a disability. Of course, that’s never been an issue. Everyone’s been really great.”
The inspiration for the pageant came to Dillon while working at the fair’s special-needs day when a little girl approached her to admire her crown. That’s when she decided that she wanted to do something impactful for others.
“While I was working during the special-needs day at the fair, I realized I would love to see these girls have something to do just like I did,” said Dillon. “I had a little girl come up to me and say, ‘You’re beautiful. I love your crown.’ When she told me that, I said to myself, ‘I’m going to start a special-needs pageant.’ Although it wasn’t a requirement for us to have a platform (for the fairest of the fair pageant), I thought it would be good to do something while I was the reigning queen.”
After pitching her idea to Leadership Wilson (a Wilson County-based leadership program), the organization decided to help Dillon launch the pageant.
“Leadership Wilson helped me get it launched,” said Dillon. “They always have a project. They pick different projects to do. I presented that project to them, and they said they wanted to help me. I was part of youth Leadership Wilson, and that’s how I got connected with the adult Leadership Wilson. They took on the project with me, and we did it together for the first couple of years.”
Since the pageant’s launch, it has become a regular event at the fair. Girls from kindergarten to adults can participate.
“We have different categories ranging from kindergarten up to 21 and older,” said Dillon. “We try to accommodate everyone if the interest is there. I’ll even take walk-ins. Typically in most pageants, people have to register in advance, but I try to provide every opportunity to these girls. So, if they find a dress the day of the pageant, and they want to come, I’m more than happy to let them participate. I love it when these girls have the opportunity to be featured, because there is nothing more exciting to them.
“For the last eight years, the Skin Lab has been providing free hair and free make-up services (to the pageant participants). We provide free hair and make-up, because sometimes, (the girls) never have that opportunity to get their hair or make-up done.”
Over the past 12 years, the Celebrating Lovely Pageant has transformed into a statewide pageant.
“(The pageant is) now open to the whole state,” said Dillon. “The hardest part has been getting the information out to all 95 counties. The information is on the Tennessee State Fair website under the tab Celebrating Lovely, and we also have a Facebook page called Celebrating Lovely, A Tennessee Special Needs Pageant.”
Each year, Dillon’s hope is that people will come out to the fair and support the pageant.
“Every year I tell people ... ‘If you want to do something that will absolutely warm your heart, come and watch this pageant,’ ” said Dillon. “The smiles on the girls’ faces say it all. It is absolutely nothing short of amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.