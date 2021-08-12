The morning began with two kids scurrying around in preparation for school. Our school clothes were laid out by Mom the night before, and she always prepared a hot breakfast. The uncertainty of when the school bus would arrive always generated apprehension.
We lived down a long driveway that prevented us from seeing the bus coming from a distance. To complicate matters, the bus never arrived at the same time every day. Many days we had to run in order to catch it before it drove away.
The bus driver’s name was Jack Braddock. He was a jolly old man who had been driving the bus for years. He was also a well-known auctioneer in Licking County. With a pleasant greeting from Jack, my sister Lauren and I climbed aboard and found a place to sit. The bus route covered the northern section of the Welsh Hills in Granville, Ohio. The route would take up to an hour to complete. So, the kids had plenty of time to goof off or watch out the window.
Curiously, I remember a boy who ate his lunch on the morning ride. He always packed a bag of Lay’s Potato Chips. Unfortunately for this young man, his teeth were very yellow and I was convinced it was the chips that caused the stain. After he ate the chips, he consumed Hostess cupcakes, a big sandwich and an apple. I always wondered why he did not eat breakfast and what would he do for lunch. Just what would his mother say?
Teasing the girls on the bus ride was a fun activity for the boys. At the tender age of eight there may have been crushes on the opposite sex, but there was not typical the boyfriend/girlfriend relationship. The boys enjoyed pulling the girls’ ponytails or throwing a soft object at them from the back of the bus. While the girls enjoyed the attention, they were great in pretending anger. The awkward, amateur flirting methods of children are a source of amusement today.
The daily ride through the hilly countryside was always captivating. The winding, narrow dirt roads provided picturesque views of nature throughout the school year. The fruit orchards, grape vineyards and tree farms were gorgeous as you watched throughout the change of seasons. The snowfalls of November and December set the mood for the holidays. The brilliant sunshine and singing birds prepared you for the upcoming summer season. I realized I was more fortunate than the kids who walked to school. My senses were filled with the glory of God’s creation.
It was not unusual to hear Mr. Braddock scream at us kids before we arrived the elementary school. The growing noise and horseplay had finally gotten on his last nerve. A hush of silence would fall over the young passengers as we sat startled at his eruption. However, by the time we rolled to the backdoor of the school, the gentle old man was back to his pleasant disposition.
At the end of the school year, it was difficult taking that last bus ride. Friendships we had made with each other would be postponed until the resumption of the new school year. Before the advent of cell phones and social media, friends did not remain in contact unless there we played on a common baseball team or attended the same youth camp. And of course, saying goodbye to Jack was difficult. I could detect a lump in his throat as he bid each child a goodbye and happy summer vacation.
The memories of running off the bus and entering the house with Mom waiting brought me significant comfort. I now reflect on a time, long ago, of a place that has changed through progress and development. To this day, the smell of gasoline from a bus’s exhaust pipes takes me back to the Welsh Hills.
The world is seen differently through the eyes of an innocent child. Those moments lived decades ago are now interpreted through the lens of experience, maturity and perspective. The wonder of it all was lived in bright, bold colors, years ago in our youth. Age, disappointment, and unmet expectations have dimmed the world for many adults. Rather than accepting a cynical view of life, let us determine to shake off any bitter taste of yesterday with its darkened hues, and embrace the dreams and opportunities of a bright tomorrow.
Hope inspires! The hope found through faith in God generates optimism and significance. Each new day brings us life worth living, as we serve one another and love our neighbor as ourselves.
I enjoy reflecting on a bygone childhood and a number of memories from an old school bus. But more exciting than those old days are the memories I am making each new day in my relationship to God, my family, work and community. Let us continue to enjoy our journey every mile of the way. Today can be the good old days fondly remembered in years to come.
Have a good week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
