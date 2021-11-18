November is my favorite month of the year.
The zenith of autumn color radiates across the beautiful rolling hills of Middle Tennessee in November. When taking an evening drive, the tapestry of God’s colorful creation stirs your heart as you contemplate the handiwork of the Creator. I am in awe of the portrait of God’s majesty. In addition, I am blessed to live in a gorgeous location where God has planted me, coupled with wonderful friends and neighbors.
My heart yearns to sing His praises, as I humbly acknowledge my small part in the enormity of it all. How great Thou art!
I confess, I am blessed to be a humble child of God’s divine goodness. I pause to meditate on the plan, the purpose and the time that God has sovereignly decreed for my life. It is difficult to fully comprehend. As King David inquired, “What is man, that Thou are mindful of him?”
My place in this world means something to God! I eagerly receive His gifts and follow the path He has set before me.
Gratitude is the emphasis of my November. While the fourth Thursday of the month is the Thanksgiving holiday, I devote all 30 days to introspection, prayer, solitude and worship. The innumerable blessings from the hand of God are easily traced. Charity is the centerpiece of God’s heart. My burden is to have a heart like His and to love what God loves.
The Scripture teaches that the goodness of God leads us to repentance. A renewed spirit generates greater compassion on the things God loves. He loves people! My soul is set afire to serve others and make an impact in the lives of others. Genuine discipleship demands giving our love, our talent, our time and our treasure to others.
My Heavenly Father has provided me a personal relationship with His Son, Jesus Christ. By His grace through faith in the finished work of Jesus on the Cross, I receive forgiveness of sin and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is that unspeakable gift that extends throughout eternity.
Of all the benefits we enjoy from the charity of God, nothing compares to this blessed assurance of eternal life. I never want to “get over” this great gift of God. I want to be humble and grateful each day.
November is a wonderful month to reflect on our families. From our spouses to children, grandchildren and all the grandparents, aunts, uncle and cousins, we are blessed. Memories are special parts of who we are and where we have been.
Those blessed moments that have forged a place in our hearts are replayed through the memories of the past. In a moment we step back in time to places and faces long ago lived. We are thankful for the love and joy we received.
There are new memories to make and new experiences to embrace.
Life is a gift. The opportunities to take others on our journey make life worth living. To truly celebrate, our lives must not be neglected. The fingerprints of God are everywhere. Let us rejoice for all we have and thank God for what He has done for each one of us. Our cups overflow with the goodness of Almighty God.
Let us have an attitude of gratitude!
November: this is the season for the giving of thanks. Remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@ gmail.com.
