The month of February provides a brief respite from the winter blues. We are optimistic that springtime is right around the corner with its blossoming trees, singing birds and colorful flowers. While we daydream of the white beaches of Florida and the warmth of the sun, we can be encouraged that the frost and chilly winds of a Tennessee winter will soon pass away.
February is the month for Valentine’s Day. Regardless of the temperature outdoors in February, our hearts are aflame for our one special sweetheart. There is nothing in life as satisfying as hearts knit closely together in love.
The God-given gift of love is the most precious gift of all. For those who have embraced this most special gift, their heart has been forever touched and transformed. Yes, one’s heart is aflame with the fervent heat of love.
King Solomon described love this way: “Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm; for love is as strong as death, its jealousy unyielding as the grave. It burns like blazing fire, like a mighty flame. Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one’s house for love, it would be utterly scorned.” (Song of Solomon 8:6-7, NIV).
The bond of love is perfectly amplified here in this small book of the Bible.
The journey through life with your soulmate makes every obstacle conquerable. There is no mountain high enough and no river wide enough to prevent a couple from achieving its most impossible dreams. This “dynamic duo” relies upon the strength of the other. When one is down, the other lifts them up and helps them to keep pressing on. Comfort, compassion and commitment. The gentle kindness of your loved one is the balm that soothes a weary soul.
Love for your sweetheart gets you up in the morning and lays you down to sleep at night completely satisfied. Ain’t love grand? There is nothing more wonderful than to be loved and to love somebody with all your heart.
The most significant partner in the love relationship is Almighty God.
His unconditional love serves as the blueprint for partners. Mutual respect, forgiveness, mercy and loving kindness are vital ingredients of a lasting relationship. A marital union brought together through a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ assures the anchor needed through all the challenges of a lifetime. Faith is the foundation of an eternal love.
Whether you have a spouse of 50 years or you have just fallen in love, celebrate the wonder of this remarkable treasure. Celebrate the milestones, the landmarks and the joys. Celebrate the journey filled with memories that will last a lifetime. Remember the obstacles overcome and the oceans navigated, together. Yes, love is a partnership that transcends romance. It is a life.
Soon it will be spring. Let us endure the final weeks of winter with a vision of enjoying warmer days ahead.
Embrace the arms of your loved one and celebrate the life you travel together every day. For some, this may be the year that you find that significant love. It is going to be an amazing year for you.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@ gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.