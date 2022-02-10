A simple Internet search will aptly define the word “legacy.”
“When a person dies, the mark the individual left on the world represents that individual’s legacy. It is about the richness of the individual’s life, including what that person accomplished and the impact he or she had on people and places. Ultimately the story of a person’s life reflects the individual’s legacy.” (Google).
There comes a time in our lives when we should reflect upon the legacy that we will leave after our death.
The desire to make a difference in the world, to leave a footprint in the sand of time, and to have made a distinctive impact on people’s lives, are the priorities in a life well lived. How many lives have we touched? Will our work continue after we have passed? Have our efforts been beneficial? Has our life contributed to progress in the area of our expertise?
Typically, the early part of our adult lives is spent ascending the mountains for career and family. There are innumerable stepping stones of ambition, growth, setback, struggle and achievement. Our journey at this juncture of our life has been mostly uphill; building and battling the challenges in the acquisition of success. The first half of our lives is generally invested on personal benefits rather than communal.
In the first half of our lives we see that the rat race is complex, taxing and exhausting. Yet, we continue to press forward in quest of our dreams. Once we have reached the zenith of our ambition, we pause and reflect upon its value. Now our attention turns to the second half of our lives and building a legacy.
It is not too late for any of us to build a legacy! The criteria of a legacy are not fame, nor fortune. The criteria are the lessons that we have taught, the vision we have cast, and the hearts we have touched. Is the world a better place because of our life?
Without the impure motivation of self-promotion or fame, we should intend to pass the torch to those who will come behind. The role of a mentor energizes us to pass along our experience, wisdom and lifelong knowledge.
There are our children and workplace subordinates who will greatly glean from our lifelong journey. There are also communities, businesses and churches who are impacted from sacrificial contributions. It’s about touching hearts, offering a hand, and being a partner on the journey.
I have been a benefactor of the legacy of my great-grandfather, Harvey Lewis Williams. He was a Hall of Fame football and baseball coach, a high school principal, a band pioneer, and a renowned math teacher in Granville, Ohio.
While my great-grandfather died many years before my birth, I have learned from his biographies, testimonials and milestones of achievement. His leadership, coaching style, and people skills are well documented. His legacy lives on almost 100 years since the pinnacle of his coaching career. Needless to say, his legacy has had a greater impact on me than any other ancestor.
We reflect on those who have made a difference in our lives: parents, spouses, teachers, coaches, pastors, even historical figures. How have they impacted us? What were the greatest lessons they taught us? How did they influence our journey? What is it they said that still resonates in our mind? How would our life be different if we had never known them?
While the questions appear to be difficult to fully explain, we know that we are a better person because of that significant individual. With their memory fresh in our mind, let us endeavor to pass along invaluable lessons of love and life to others. Let us make the difference in the lives of precious loved ones, friends and colleagues that will be remembered long after we are gone.
Have a great week! Let us go forward with the passion to make a difference in our world. Remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.