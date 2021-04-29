We were finally going to have our opportunity!
The last log cabin in the Welsh Hills had been passed down through family generations. My maternal grandfather now had the caretaking responsibility of the cabin and land, recently assuming stewardship duties from his uncle.
The cabin was originally built by my great-great-grandfather in the 1860s. It was still in fair condition in my youth, but in obvious need of maintenance.
On summer weekends, my grandfather, grandmother, and aunt would come and spend the weekend. My sister and I had never had the opportunity to spend the night in the cabin. On a warm summer night in June, our wish would come true.
Our home had been built on the family estate a year earlier, just down the grassy path. So my sister and I packed our jammies and trotted up the hill that evening for an overnight adventure. This was going to be so exciting!
The old cabin looked differently inside after sundown. Although electricity had been installed years earlier, the lighting was extremely dim. With all the shadows and creaky floors, the ambiance was spooky for a small kid. You would also need to go outdoors into the darkness of a country night for the outhouse.
To contribute to the mood of the sleepover, my aunt, a mere five years older than me, brought a small television and rabbit ears (antenna) from home. Across central Ohio on Friday nights, kids loved to watch “Chiller Theater.”
What more could we want? A haunted old cabin and horror movies!
Obviously, we lived through the night. No ghosts of ancestors past rattled chains or made an apparition. Part of us grew up that night; we proved that we were as brave as the adults. While that memory lives on within me, I am amused at the things we imagined could happen. Imaginations are active in our youth. Couple an overactive mind with inexperience and you can conjure up all kind of boogeymen.
We can all smile now and recollect similar experiences from our childhood. But isn’t it strange that we adults also harbor fear, doubt, and anxiety? The Apostle Paul taught Timothy, his son in the ministry, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (II Timothy 1:7).
There have been times in our lives when our minds have been overcome with thoughts of certain peril. We forecast our future in hues of black and gray rather than in a radiant rainbow. Our faith is shaken to its core and we become paralyzed by doubt and fear.
Unlike my youth when I faced a scary night of horror movies in an old cabin, as an adult I can now stare down ghosts and slay them through faith in Almighty God. I have no reason to fear my darkest days. I know, beyond all doubt, that God is in control. He fights every battle for me. I am more than a conqueror through Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior.
With the certainty of God’s power, presence, and purpose, I can boldly charge forward in certain victory. There is no mountain too high, no valley too low or river too wide for me to navigate with Jesus, the Captain
of my journey.
As a child I looked forward to a new and exciting opportunity. True youthful exuberance. Life is made for adventure! As adults, let us seek new opportunities, experience new places, accept new responsibilities, and climb new mountains. Let us be excited about our journey. Never fear. Never doubt. Never turn back.
Your testimonies of faith will edify us all. Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
