The great Biblical “Hall of Faith” is recorded in the New Testament book of Hebrews, Chapter 11.
The tremendous acts of faith by men, women and youth, serve not only as a historical record, but also a source of inspiration to Christians throughout all generations. Of significance, God chose ordinary individuals to accomplish extraordinary feats of courage and conquest.
Furthermore, the Scripture text reminds us what pleases God — it is faith. In verse six of the chapter, the writer of Hebrews declares, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” (KJV).
The obedient acts of faith by simple believers should serve as a catalyst to ignite believers in our generation. While God is pleased by faith, He blesses our obedience to His call, to His command, and to His plan. With this clear revelation from the word of God, we learn mountain-top achievements are within arm’s reach of each of us. Believe it!
Many may suggest that they cannot be compared to Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses’ mother, Moses, Rahab and others. I would strongly disagree based on the records of each life. They were all flawed human beings. They each had their faults and failures many of which are eternally recorded in the Bible. However, they each had a personal relationship with God. They each had a redemption story.
We believe that God is eternal, immutable and sovereign. As a result, there are clear declarations of faith that we can deduct. First, faith is believing what God has done in the past. We believe the inerrant text. The Biblical record is preserved, accurate and provided for our edification.
Second, faith is believing that what God has done in the past, He can do now. There are no limitations, nor prohibitions.
Third, faith is believing not only can God do it now, but that He is going to do it now. That’s faith with bold confidence in the sovereignty of God. God overrules all obstacles and He is not bound by time or space. God can and God will, as He decrees.
The fourth declaration is that faith is believing not only is God going to do it now, but that He is going to do it through me!
God used willing vessels for His purposes throughout the ages of the Bible. We are not dependent on others to accomplish what God will do through us. God has called us to put on our spiritual armor, be led of the Holy Spirit, and seize the victory. Faith is the victory that overcomes the world! (1 John 5:4).
We are overcomers who can attempt great things for God and expect great things from God. We must dare to be a Daniel!
The excitement of a life lived for God’s glory is unmatchable. The Christian life is a bold adventure for those who choose to trust and obey Him. Prayers that are answered. Doors that are opened. Opportunities that are seized. Enemies who are defeated.
Miracles that still happen in the realm of faith by those who diligently seek Him. Let us each seek to be rewarded by our unwavering faith in the Almighty.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon Shonebargerat jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
