Seclusion, isolation, separation and quarantine.
This past week I have been exiled to my home, awaiting the moment to rejoin the world on its frantic pace. The quite calmness of my newfound monastic life is addictive. In a lifetime of noise, pressure and deadlines, I have discovered a hiding place free from all the trappings of stress.
In my lifelong journey committed to a full-time religious vocation, I have often wondered how those who live a monastic life have survived. While there are differing dogmas concerning service to God, I have held that a life in a monastery would be dull and unproductive.
I have now gleaned the benefits of solitude. The time alone with your thoughts, your memories and your future, captivate your waking hours. The small, whispering voice of God awakens your spirit. You are summoned to daily meetings before the Throne. You have been called to a divine appointment. You cannot hide from His holy presence.
The havoc wrought from the demands of the inconsequential steals our most sacred moments.
People spend too much time on “amusement!” That time spent “not thinking.” That time (and money) eternally wasted on activity that will not impact a world full of despair. My time looking out the window of the world revealed my need to pump the brakes and get off at the closest exit.
Where the world is headed in warp speed is not the place I need to go. I have discovered a better place. It is a place of rest, communion with God and a renewed focus on the most significant priorities in life.
Those possessing my personality type battle the ambition to stay “busy” for God. We live life full throttle, living on the ragged edge. Many milestones can be listed, coupled with dragons slain and mountains captured. Yet, there is rarely time for rest, reflection and recalibration. Your direction is more important than your speed. Yes, it is time to pump the brakes.
While I have no desire to live a monastic life on the top of a mountain, I can now ascertain that there will be ample time given to the work of introspection. Divine appointments will be expected as I silence my spirit before The Holy. The greatest mountains approached will be those within my own inner man.
Hello seclusion. How you doing, isolation? Separation, it’s time for our appointment. Quarantine, we have spent some great times together!
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
