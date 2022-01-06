Tis’ the season to make New Year’s resolutions!
With our best intentions, we make our “to-do” list of personal resolutions. There are necessities that we are convinced must be targeted and conquered in this New Year. It is compelling that the zeal of a new year stirs our heart with ambition and prompts our spirit to breakthrough for new milestones of achievement.
Of course, it does not take a new year to make changes; they can be accomplished any time throughout the year. Yet, this annual tradition gets the best of us. Our resolution to make a resolution is an annual rite of passage!
Seriously, forward focus into a brand new year is a very wise choice with fresh opportunities abounding.
Self-improvement in areas of health, employment, education and faith are popular targets of personal growth. An honest appraisal of our need is mandatory. Our quest for achievement begins with the humble beginning of a personal inventory of areas needing improved.
Seeking honest input from a trusted mentor can be very beneficial as we carefully consider a change of direction.
Stagnation is the enemy of personal growth. It has been said that, “Every next level of your life will demand a different version of you.” A transformation is needed. Our utmost potential beckons. Realize that if we get tired of growing and changing, we will never reach our goals.
The aged Apostle Paul shared his personal priorities in the Bible when he declared, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14).
Even though Paul was a veteran leader, church planter and apostle, he knew he had plenty of room to grow and change.
Through comprehensive introspection, he determined to not allow his past failures weigh him down in the race set before him.
With enthusiasm and resolve, he would forget the past. He had a mission to complete. Now was the time to move forward.
Paul also realized there would be a struggle. He stated that he would “press toward the mark.” Obstacles are always in our path as we strive to succeed. Whether it is negativity from a loved one, or an enemy, we often battle individuals it in order to overcome and succeed. We press against the challenges of timeframes, finances, logistics, and closed doors. However, we must persevere and resolve to continue our in our quest of reaching the zenith of our goals.
There is a purpose to our lives that is accompanied by a personal calling from God.
Almighty God has a time, a plan and purpose for each one of us. We each have our own fingerprint and DNA, thus distinguishing us individually from every other human being on the planet. This begs an answer to the question: “What has God created YOU to accomplish?”
As we reexamine the resolutions we have made for this New Year, we must ask if they will they build on our quest to reach the “high calling of God?” Those who recognize their calling from Almighty God, and chase it, are the people who live lives of significance, joy and fulfillment. Contrarily, those who do not pursue their personal calling lead lives of discouragement, depression and emptiness.
Clearly stated, we are distinct individuals created for a specific calling. We must resolve to accomplish it for God’s glory. There will be obstacles yet, through faith and commitment, we will reach the mark for the high calling of God.
Let us all move forward with resolve to become all which God created us to be. Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.