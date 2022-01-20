I am bemused at the reaction of many of us concerning the forecasted snowstorm last weekend.
After being caught off guard with a storm a few weeks ago, it only took a “Winter Storm Warning” from the National Weather Service to make us ready to call off work, stock up on food and hunker down to watch weekend football games.
I have always liked to say, tongue in cheek, “Little kids that lie, grow up to be weather people!” Benjamin Franklin and his “Farmer’s Almanac” has been a go-to resource for generations! By the way, where can I buy a copy?
Of course, I have the utmost respect for the highly trained meteorologists of Middle Tennessee. As with any scientific forecast, there is always a probability of failure. A reasonable reminder for citizens, like me, as we go about our business. I will confess however, with more winter ahead; next time, I won’t be so impetuous!
Is there anything certain in the world we live in? Another cliché comes to mind: “death and taxes!”
Yes, there is something certain in this world. It is God’s Word. The Lord Jesus declared, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24:35). The Word of God is eternal, certain, and infallible. Jesus also promised, “...Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.” (Matthew 5:8).
Most of the ancient prophecies have been fulfilled, most importantly, the birth of the Son of God, Jesus Christ. The resurrection of Jesus was prophesied and fulfilled. The rise and fall of empires were prophesied and fulfilled. The advent of Gentile rule and the birth of the Church were prophesied and fulfilled. The promises from God’s Word concerning forgiveness, redemption and eternal life have brought transformation and hope to multitudes from the dawn of time. Guidance on love, relationships and successful living has been ascertained by breakthroughs and victories. May I always suggest: many of the best prophecies are yet to come! Jesus is coming again!
As we live in a time of uncertainty and human error, let us be assured that God has it all in control. Most importantly, God is all knowing, all-powerful and holy. He makes no mistakes. Let us take heed to His perfect Word for guidance, wisdom, instruction and our relationship to Him. Let us take comfort in that He has a perfect plan for the future that culminates with His children being with Him eternally.
Have a tremendous week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger @gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.