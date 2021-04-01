The greatest declaration to the ears of the grieving disciples of Jesus was, “He is risen!”
It was three days earlier that Jesus was crucified at the hands of the Roman soldiers. His body had been prepared for burial by devoted followers and wrapped in a burial cloth. He was laid in a borrowed tomb. The next few days there was deathly silence.
All of the prior teaching and preparation by Jesus for the disciples had been temporarily forgotten. The disciples were now huddled together, in fear, awaiting an uncertain future. Their Messiah had been slain, the Kingdom had not been established and the Romans remained in power. Everything “they expected” was thwarted. The depth of their faith was clearly shallow and shaken. The revelation of His resurrection would forever transform them.
As Mary approached the tomb early on the first day of the week, she was greeted by angels who advised her that Jesus was not there, but had risen from the tomb. He was alive! What a glorious miracle. In haste, Mary told the good news to the disciples and their despair was instantly exchanged for joy and hope.
The greatest love story ever told is that God the Father would send His only begotten Son into the world to pay the price of salvation for a fallen race of people. The vicarious atonement of Christ was accomplished on the Cross of Calvary. The bodily resurrection assures the believer that Jesus’ sacrifice was accepted by the Father with the visible confirmation of the resurrection.
As Christendom celebrates the resurrection of Jesus this Easter Sunday, may all of His children pause to worship the risen, glorified, King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Yes, we serve a risen Savior. He lives within our hearts and provides us His presence, power and purpose. We enjoy all the benefits of our personal relationship, through faith, in the crucified, buried and risen Christ. Hope is the byproduct of our faith.
In our world today, we are surrounded by people fighting hopelessness, depression and despair. The effects of COVID-19 upon lives has resulted in an enormous struggle to carry on in any kind of normalcy. It is a burden that must be lifted by those of us who love God and care for their neighbor. Let us make an impact in our society, in the name of Jesus.
The message this Easter is that there is a light at the end of the darkness and there is hope amidst the gloom of tribulation and trials. Granted, there is darkness in the night, but joy comes in the morning! Ask Mary and the disciples. Ask those of us who have anchored our souls in the resurrected Lord Jesus Christ. His life brings hope!
My prayer for each of you is to enjoy this special holy day with a passionate appreciation of all our Lord has done for us. Beyond the outward demonstration of a table of food or a basket filled with candy, our Savior is worthy of our adoration, praise and worship. May God’s blessings be upon you. Have a wonderful holiday.
