The COVID-19 quarantine has made many Americans realize how much they miss their church. While live streaming is available on Facebook, YouTube and ministry websites, nothing compares to assembling together to worship in your own building. Consider those church members who do not have iPhones, Internet access or computers. The gathering of the entire church family in the house of God cannot be substituted in any other platform.
Corporate praise, worship, communion, baptisms, and the preaching of the Word of God provides the spiritual food necessary for God’s people to be blessed and reenergized by the Holy Spirit of God. What about the fellowship dinners, youth groups, ministry outreach, funerals and weddings?
The isolation we have experienced has hindered our spiritual growth, our ministry progress and the impact of the local church around the world. The family of God needs each other, as does our world. Church ministry is simply irreplaceable.
There was a return to houses of worship following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. People felt a need to come together and seek God during this time of fear and uncertainty. For those of us in the gospel ministry, there were fresh opportunities to answer questions about faith and the future. Counseling and consoling filled the schedules of many pastors. While the loss of life and the destruction of property grieved us, there was a spiritual renewal that had not been seen in a long time. There was good that came forth from the bad — very similar to today.
There is a critical need for a visitation of God upon our nation today. For students of church history, we can look back at the Great Awakenings that impacted this country. The First Great Awakening occurred around 1730, before this land declared her independence from Great Britain. That mighty move of the Spirit of God forged faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in its citizens. It also laid a foundation for America to be established as a Christian nation, documented by our forefathers in the Declaration of Independence.
The Second Great Awakening occurred at the end of the 18th century. Great revivals were seen and churches were formed from the evangelistic fervor. The zeal to expand westward by circuit riding preachers can be attributed to this period. Both of these “great awakenings” brought genuine repentance of sin from multitudes of people and their humble pursuit of Almighty God in faith. Both awakenings impacted our land.
It is now another crucial time in American history. There is division in our political parties. We are still battling a health pandemic. Thousands of small businesses will not recover from the quarantine. Multitudes of people have lost their jobs. We have witnessed numerous natural disasters. Students haven’t been able to go to school. We remain in a COVID-19 protocol with social distancing. Our culture has been shipwrecked! While hopes of reopening our society is addressed, there are new warnings of another wave of the virus.
Church is essential! Our assembling together is essential. Our unity is essential. Our outreach is essential. NOW is the time for the saints of God to pray for another great awakening. This is the season for spiritual revival and a mighty move of God upon our nation. We need God! May our churches be houses of prayer in this critical time.
Have a blessed week and remember, Jesus loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
